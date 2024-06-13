Watch: Anushka Sharma gets angry during India vs Pak match!

In a recent video which has so far gone viral it has been seen that Anushka Sharma probably getting angry for some reason. The scene is reportedly during the India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2024 match in New York.

As we can see in the video Anushka is in the VIP stand while the match is underway. In the video we can see her aggressively talking to a man. She is also seen brining the man’s attention to something behind them.

This is said to be a fan video. Shared by user mr_hamxay_2 to Instagram three days ago the video has so far earned 176,367 likes. Besides, the video has also earned a few interesting video.

A user wrote, “Puri family aggressive hai king kohli ki” while another user wrote, “Akhir wife kiski h..attitude to virat kohli ka hi hoga.

“she’s looking like her character “Aarfa” of Sultan Movie,” wrote another user. “Shayad bhai ko pata nahi kisaki wife hai,” wrote another user. “Plastick surgery beauty,” another user commented.

Yet another user made a script on what is seen in the video and wrote, “Anushka – Tune Chocolate Li Bachhe Ki ? Guy – Haan Kyun ? Anushka – Chal Sorry Bol Usko Jaldi Warna Shraap De Dungi..”

Watch the video here: