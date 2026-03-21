Watch: Anshula Kapoor’s moment of sushi ‘Desi at heart’ etiquette, sparks fun debate online

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A casual dining moment with Anshula Kapoor, an internet personality has become a discussion topic after her unusual eating of sushi attracted the attention of everyone.

The video of her showing sushi etiquette has gone viral on the internet. In the video Anshula is seen eating sushi in her personal, comfortable manner, abandoning rules of proper dining and doing what is natural. Her fiancé Rohan Thakkar teases her as she explains her approach, which adds to the charm of the moment as she refers to herself as being “desi at heart”.

Although sushi can be accompanied by a bunch of conventional regulations, the style of Anshula brings out a less strict version of it, which shows that food is as much about comfort as it is about the technique.

The video has already garnered 1.2 million views and 8.3K likes, and customers have already scurried to the comments section to offer their own impressions. One user wrote, “But at last someone who shares my passion for eating sushi!”, while another wrote, “There is no right way to eat, but have fun.”

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In addition to the laughs, the clip has created a light-hearted discussion on the food habits, cultural mixing, and breaking stereotypes concerning the cuisines of the world.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anshula Kapoor (@anshulakapoor)