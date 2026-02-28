Watch: Angry baby girl argues with father in her own language, wins hearts of many

Advertisement

A cute video has gone viral on the internet in which a cute baby girl gets angry on her after and is heard having an argument with his father in adorable and funny way using her own language. Her father is also seen continuing to argue with her to enjoy the moment with his child.

The video has forced people to replay it again and again to watch the girl’s cute and dramatic act that is looking very adorable, loving and is successful in getting a huge smile on the viewer’s face.

In the video she is seen frustrated, constantly moving her hands in anger and making cute angry faces while arguing with her father. Although whatever she is saying in the video is not understood by anyone but one thing is for sure that she is complaining about something which has hurt her or other possible reason could be that the baby is asking for something she wants.

The viral video is uploaded on X by ‘@nitinnnn045’ with a caption, “Whatever she said, I agree with her😂.” The video has garnered 234.1k views with 5.5k likes and numerous comments. The comment box is filled with a mix of opinions, some people have written it as cute while some complains that this is a very bad upbringing.

One user says, “I appoint her as my lawyer 😂.” Another user writes, “Definitely not a healthy act for a baby. Take care and be watchful.” Third user says, “I ve seen many a girl child do this, including my own! 😁.”

Watch the video here:

Whatever she said, I agree with her😂 pic.twitter.com/hSPqpCGRSm — Nitin singh (@nitinnnn045) February 27, 2026