Watch: Anand Mahindra shares video of man teaching grandson folk dance

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Chairperson of Mahindra and Mahindra Anand Mahindra shares a heartwarming video and tradition passing video of grandfather teaching grandson folk dance.

The video is uploaded on X which captures an elderly man is seen teaching traditional dance steps to a young boy. He describes the video as “a reassurance of continuity”.

The caption reads, “I’m not sure why I paused on this clip when it appeared on my timeline. I don’t even know the name of the dance form (apparently it’s from Saurashtra) but it shows a grandfather teaching his grandson the steps. Yes, the dance itself is wonderful. Full of energy, joy and life. The kind that makes you want to join in.But what really drew me in was what this clip symbolised: the passing on of tradition, rhythm and memory from one generation to the next. In today’s uncertain world, I found that strangely comforting. That not everything around you will change. It was a reassurance of continuity.”

He also added a hashtag on the end of the caption that he wrote which reads #MondayMotivation.

The video has garnered 311.1k views, 9.2k likes and 281 comments. In the comment section, one user says, “Sir it’s called “Chabki” in saurashtra and “besni” in south Gujarat. Steps similar to war form. Enjoy one more Besni.”

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Another user says, “These are the folks from the Mer community, a tribal warrior community found in the Junagadh Porbandar belt of Gujarat. Some of em were Mahindra’s first & largest automobile dealers in Gujarat! 😄 The folk dance is known as Mer maniyaro raas if I am not mistaken.”

Third user says, “One more interesting observation is that the Kurdish dance has similar dance steps and that to also along with different generations. Social joy to overcome disease.”

Watch the video here:

I’m not sure why I paused on this clip when it appeared on my timeline. I don’t even know the name of the dance form (apparently it’s from Saurashtra) but it shows a grandfather teaching his grandson the steps. Yes, the dance itself is wonderful. Full of energy, joy and life.… pic.twitter.com/QbOppUzJ2f — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) May 18, 2026