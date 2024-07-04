Watch: Amarnath Yatra pilgrims jump off moving vehicle after bus brakes fail

Jammu: A major mishap was averted by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police after a bus carrying pilgrims of the Amarnath Yatra lost control on National Highway 44 in Ramban district.

The situation arose on the National Highway 44 in the Ramban district when the bus carrying 40 pilgrims was travelling from Amarnath to Hoshiyarpur in Punjab, wherein several pilgrims can be seen jumping off the moving bus. Fortunately, no fatalities were but 10 passengers got injured in the incident.

In a video that surfaced on social media platforms, many pilgrims can be seen jumping out of the moving bus.



However, a quick response by the security forces prevented the bus from plunging into the gorge. Officials said no deaths were reported in the incident.

Among the ten injured were six men, three women, and one child.

Following this, the Army’s Quick Reaction Teams and ambulances provided medical assistance to the injured pilgrims.