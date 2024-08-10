Watch: Alligator attempts to eat turtle, gets backfired in shocking viral video

Nature’s batter are often predictable in the world. However, have you ever imagined an alligator trying to eat a turtle. Sound unusual but such an incident occurred recently. A video of an alligator attempting to eat a turtle is going viral over the internet however, the thing that happened after that is much more hilarious.

The video has been shared on micro-blogging platform X (formerly Twitter) by @AMAZINGNATURE. In the video, a hungry alligator can be seen attempting to eat a turtle.

The video, further shows the turtle firmly lodged inside the alligator’s mouth. Instead of succumbing to the predator, the reptile’s thick shell helps it to slip away unharmed.

The video has been shared with a caption that read, “Imagine running for your life and this is the fasted you can go.” After being shared, the video has garnered over three million views, while as many as 16.5 thousand X users have liked the clip.

The video has garnered hilarious comments. Reacting to the viral clip, one user commented, “At least it escaped. Dam so happy for the poor turtle.”

Another user said, “The turtle makes it up, though, with incredible smarts as he realizes that the alligator cannot turn or run sideways.”

A third person wrote, “If a turtle as able to run fast, then it would not have a shell. Slow and steady wins the race.:)”

Another X user commented, “Turtle got epic armour! Alligator aint got a chance.”

A fifth person said, “Where are all the ‘ill smash that tiny crab to save the turtle’ people at now?”

One more user wrote, “That’s where nature comes in and gives him some armor to equal things out.”