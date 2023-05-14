Watch: Ahem dances to Leke Pehla Pehla Pyar, Internet asks Gopi bahu to wash his phone

Desi Internet users are very well familiar with the Gopi Bahu memes and references as the 2010 television serial Saath Nibhaana Saathiya was a hit. It all began when a video of Gopi Bahu washing a laptop with a scrubber and dishwasher went viral. Followed by this, Rashi’s cooker incident had people going ROFL over the clips of the show. Unless you were living under a rock, you would be totally familiar with the characters of the serial including Ahemji, Gopi Bahu’s husband.

Advertisement

Mohammad Nazim, who played Ahem Modi in the show, recently shared a video of him grooving to the remixed version of Leke Pehla Pehla Pyar, and needless to say, the post has gone viral online.

In the short clip, Nazim can be seen shaking his leg to the evergreen number sung by Asha Bhosle, Mohammed Rafi, and Shamshad Begum.

Watch Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohammad Nazim Khilji (@khilji_nazim)

So far, the clip has garnered more than 1.4 million views and tons of comments. Internet doesn’t seem to be impressed by his dance moves. Netizens filled the comment section with witty reactions such as, “rehem ji,” “Vehemm JI,” etc.

One person wrote, “Gopi bahu Inka phone bhi dho do (Gopi Bahu wash his phone as well)” and another commented, “Gopi Bahu Laptop k saath inko v dho do (Gopi Bahu wash him too with the laptop).”

A third person asked, “Aap meeting hi karo dance rehne do (You attend the meetings only, leave dancing)” and a fourth joked, “Relax guys….Ahem ji ka lunch break h avi (Relax guys, it is Ahem ji’s lunch break).”

Here’s how others reacted: