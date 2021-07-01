Watch adorable video of Mother duck playing hide and seek with her ducklings

A mother’s love is the purest love we can find on this earth. She is the one who can take the place of all others but whose place no one else can take.

A heartwarming video of a mother duck playing hide and seek with her adorable ducklings has gone viral on social media platforms.

In the clip, the mother duck was seen waiting for her ducklings to follow her and when they get near her she ducks under the water surface and swims away to another place then waits for them to catch.

The hide and seek game of the mother duck and her ducklings is really amusing and adorable how the mother duck repeats the process and the ducklings remain puzzled in place until she appears on the surface. It’s such an heart touching sight and bought a smile to everyone’s face.

The video was shared on Twitter with the user name Buitengebieden. The video was captioned, “Mommy playing hide and seek.”

Watch the Viral video here:

Mommy playing seek and hide.. 😅 pic.twitter.com/ewWivaghfa — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) June 29, 2021

This 24-second clip has touched the heart of the netizens and bought a smile in everyone’s face. The video has already been viewed for more than 244K times.

The clip has been loved with so much love and geared with over 20,000 likes and around 4,000 retweets. In the comments section, people shared their thoughts and opinions.