Watch: Adorable video of little boy playing with pet doggo on slide, melt hearts

Children truly are the most innocent beings on the planet. They do not judge and accept people and animals for the truest form of love they show. However, the connection between pets and kids is a joy to watch.

A heartwarming video is going viral in which a little boy can be seen trying to assist his pet doggo to climb a slide. He does so in order to play with his canine friend.

The 12-second clip has been shared by IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra on Twitter. “Be the reason for someone’s happiness,” the caption reads.

The video opens with a boy trying to help his dog climb up the slide so that it could join in on the fun.

Watch Video Here:

Be the reason for someone’s happiness… pic.twitter.com/mkmITSKwt7 — Dipanshu Kabra (@ipskabra) July 14, 2022

Netizens are in love with the coordination of the baby and his pet. They filled the comments section showering love for the toddler and his furry friend.

“Too cute and innocent,” a user wrote. Meanwhile, another user simply stated facts, saying, “Unconditional love.

The video has garnered more than 22k views since being uploaded.