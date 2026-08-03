Watch: A year after friendship day disappointment, little girl’s joyful surprise wins hearts

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A heart-warming Friendship Day tale has spread cheer online after the emotional plight of a girl had a bright ending a year later.

A clip posted by Arun Tomar, on his Instagram account, shows how the young girl’s desolation a year ago has now transformed into happiness for her this Friendship Day.

In the earlier video, a she shares how she didn’t get any friendship bands from her classmates despite giving all of them one in class.

While she puts a brave face, her disappointment and a touch of sadness is evident. Her father explains to her gently that not all express friendship the same way and dissuades her from feeling disheartened.

As the video cuts to this year’s Friendship Day, a visibly happy girl runs to her father and exuberantly shows him her wrist which is tied with numerous colourful friendship bands.

While gleefully claiming that she didn’t even carry a single band to school this time, her friends surprised her and gifted her plenty, making it her “most wonderful” Friendship Day ever.

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The adorable video captures her showing off each band and mentioning who gifted her what. This uplifting glimpse into the joys of childhood friendship has tugged the heartstrings of viewers.

One user wrote, “I remember this video from last year then the second part comes with happy beginning, “What you give to others without expecting anything in return always finds its way back to you!” another added.

Many confessed that it reminded them of their own Childhood and importance of empathy.

Watch the video here:

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