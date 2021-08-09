Shocking incident leaves bride and groom in shock at their wedding; Watch viral video

Now-a-days wedding videos are going viral on social media and now a new wedding video of a Punjabi couple is spreading across the internet. The video of the bride and groom being shocked after some shocking incident has grabbed the attention of many people.

The video shows a happily married bride and groom leaving the venue after the wedding in the midst of the guests showering their blessings, when suddenly the bride gets shocked by something that happens in front of her. Then the groom also notices the incident and his expression also turned into a shocking one.

Then the camera was rotated to the front of the couple and we get to know the reason behind their shocked expression.

Apparently, the wedding photographer fell into the pool while filming the bride and groom leaving the mandap. The photographer was lifted up from the pool and the environment turns light and cheerful once again.

The clip was posted by ‘wishnwed’ on their Instagram page with a beautiful caption addressing the sincerity of the wedding photographer. The caption reads, “To capture best moments of your life, photographers have to go through a lot and that’s what we can see in this video,” followed by a red heart.

The video is going viral on social media and people are leaving many comments on the video.

