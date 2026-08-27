WATCH: 79 year-old man delivers parcels across Jamshedpur, internet calls him inspiration

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Most people would slow down as they get older, but an age-defying 79-year-old man in Jamshedpur is still biking around the city, delivering parcels and chatting with people on the way. His routine is now the inspiration.

The man caught attention online after a video on Instagram captured him talking about his job and life.

Sharing the video, Instagram user Mahima Bhalotia wrote, “I used to see him every day, a little parcel on his back, a little bit further… never had a chance to speak to him till today…”

During the chat, he mentioned that he has been working with DTDC Courier for the past 33 years and is currently delivering parcels to Jamshedpur, on his bike, even at the age of 79.

It’s not just his age or the number of kilometres he covers that is interesting; it’s also the manner in which he views his job. “I like when everyone asks me where I am headed, the warmth, and the respect I get from all,” he stated in the video.

He also enjoys meeting and interacting with people, especially younger ones.

The 79-year-old added that he had recently undergone eye surgery and that his doctor said, “Your health is fine… Keep doing whatever you’re doing.”

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Bhalotia was inspired by his “simple outlook… finding happiness in people and interaction.”

The video has since attracted adoration, with internet users complimenting the man’s dedication and optimism.

While others relax at this age, he is out there, pedalling from door to door – carrying parcels, meeting people, and cherishing the ride.

One user wrote, “Very very inspiring,” “what a man!! kindness , dedication despite the challenges life throws at him,” another added.

Watch the video here:

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