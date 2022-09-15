WATCH! 64 year old dancing dadi sets internet on fire with her moves!

Time and again we have heard that age is just a number, that’s all. It has no limitations! The only limitations are the ones we set for ourselves. It’s like Henry Ford said, “Whether you think you can, or you think you can’t–you’re right.” Proving this absolutely correct, a lady has managed to inspire people to do whatever they love without worrying about their age. This 64 year old “dancing dadi” has garnered close to 2 lakh followers on Instagram!

Ravi Bala Sharma who was born and brought up in Moradabad, a small town of Uttar Pradesh, comes from a family with a music background. She received music training from her father. Since dancing had always been her hobby she also learned Kathak. That is the reason why she dances so beautifully today.

She got back into dancing after her husband’s death. Her sisters enrolled her into dance classes so that she can deal with her sorrow better. While preparing for a dance competition, her son decided to make a video and upload it on Instagram. According to her, the first few videos did pretty well. However, after she had started posting videos regularly, she started getting recognistion from people.

She had started going viral during the peak of COVID pandemic. Recently her dance videos have resurfaced thanks to her immense talents and people are talking about her all over again!

According to Ravi Bala Sharma, the secret to her fitness at her age is regular exercise coupled with yoga. She went on to explain that doing yoga regularly helps her with her dancing as well, and keeps her mind stress-free. She also added that it is always important to spend time with one’s own self. she continued that having and sticking to a healthy routine is vital to maintain good health.

Even though the energetic dadi has some age-related issues such as pain in her knees, she never gives up and thinks that everything should be approached with a positive mindset. She is grateful for the immense love she has received from her followers online who have admired her and supported her a lot. She is also thankful for the support of her family who help her in making the videos, and choosing the trending songs.

Watch some of the 64 year old “dancing dadi, Ravi Bala Sharma’s beautiful dance videos here:

