Watch: 57 year old performs pushups with granddaughter on his back, set fitness goals

Majority of us strive for good health and fitness but despite our best efforts, it is difficult to stick to our resolutions. In light of it, a video of a 57-year-old man performing pushups with his granddaughter resting on his back has gone viral on the social media.

The 12 second video opens up with a father performing pushups at a gym while carrying his granddaughter on his back. The young child was observed holding on to his back tightly as he performed the pushups with ease.

The clip was shared as a post by a Twitter user named Sandeep Mall. He shared the post with a caption that read, ”If u can do 15 reps of push-ups at a stretch, it better to add weight. In three years she will be around 18 kgs and me 60 years and my goal is I can do 15 reps that time also.”

Watch the video here:

If u can do 15 reps of push-ups at a stretch, better to add weight 😍 In three years she will be around 18 kgs and me 60 years and goal is I can do 15 reps that time also. pic.twitter.com/LklKoEtAax — Sandeep Mall (@SandeepMall) January 24, 2023



The video was an instant hit as it went viral alomost immediately after getting shared. So far, the video has garnered tons of likes and comments. Impressed by the video, netizens floodd the comment sections with their reactions.

One user wrote, ”Wonderful Sandeep ji, you are one of the examples of high living.” Another commented,” Really cute! Also, one of the best gifts you can give your loved ones is staying in shape.” A third comment read,” This is just terrific, Loved it. I’m more impressed with kido and the way she is holding you.” A fourth wrote,” Show me anything more adorable than this, I’ll wait.”