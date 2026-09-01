WATCH: 47-year-old woman runs marathon barefoot in saree for a cause

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A video of 47-year-old woman running in saree and barefoot has gone viral but it’s the story behind the unexpected marathon that made it special.

Ramabai Ranveer from Ambajogai in Maharashtra participated in the ‘Amrit Daud’ marathon.

Whereas other younger runners reached there in sport shoes and tracked suits, Ramabai, as seen in the video was wearing a plain saree and slipper.

Things then took an unforeseen turn. Slippers slipped off her foot while she was running. Without stopping the run or leaving them aside, she took off slippers in one hand and continued running barefoot.

And not only she finished the race, Ramabai stood first, she was also awarded cash prize of Rs. 3,000 which she says is more important to her than any competition win.

According to her, the prize money would be invested in her daughter’s education.

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This marathon was organized in Ambajogai as a part of Kholeshwar Educational Complex of Bharatiya Shikshan Prasarak Sanstha’s Amrit Mahotsav ceremony. The race commenced from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk and came to an end at Bhagyanagar Chowk.

The video of Ramabai has been doing rounds on the internet and has touched the hearts of thousands online with comments applauding her extraordinary act.

One user wrote, “That sheer determination fueled by a mother’s love moves mountains and breaks every boundary,” “A mother’s love can make ordinary people do extraordinary things,” another added.

Watch the video here:

3,000 जीतने के लिए एक मां नंगे पैर दौड़ पड़ी। ❤️ 47 साल की Ramabai Ranveer

Maharashtra के Beed से हैं।

उनके पति अब इस दुनिया में नहीं हैं,

और अपनी दो बेटियों की जिम्मेदारी वो अकेले संभाल रही हैं। साड़ी पहनकर marathon में उतरीं।

चप्पल फिसली तो उतारकर हाथ में पकड़ ली।

फिर नंगे… pic.twitter.com/0U1dux2RwM — Asif Iqbal (@AsifInsights) September 1, 2026