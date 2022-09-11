Watch: 200 Skydivers attempt to break world record in Chicago, Internet is impressed

In a mind blowing incident, a team of two hundred skydivers in Chicago attempted to break a world record. The video from the event has gone widely viral on the Internet.

Shared on Instagram by Skydiving World Champion, Karine Joly, the video features as many as two hundred skydivers, wearing colourful diving suits, thronging the sky-holding each other’s hands. Further in the clip, they can be seen slowly drifting away from each other while attempting to break a world record in the windy city.

For those unversed, the previous world record for a 200-way vertical formation was set in 2015 with 164 skydivers.

The caption in the post read, “D4 Jump 1 First pod on a bridge With @simonpwhittle @_im_sponsored @gregcrozier.airwax @noahbahnson @domikiger.”

Reportedly, the jump was made at a height of 19,000 feet, and the divers had only 60 seconds of working time to break the world record. They were falling at a speed of up to 180 miles per hour.

Posted on August 26 and since then video has garnered more than 22.3 million views so far along with tons of comments from Instagram users.

One person wrote, “I definitely wanna do this” and another comment read, “Who else saw this with their phone flipped on each side? Dope”

Third comment read, “Iron man all suits assemble” and fourth user wrote, “Beautiful enjoy if you can , I wish I had a carriage’s to do it”

While some joked calling them ‘avengers’ and ‘power rangers,’ many just dropped read heart and love struck eyes emojis.