Watch: 20 passengers asked to get off flight after Aeroplane becomes too heavy to take off

In a rare incident, a flight asked its 20 passengers to get off the plane as it becomes too heavy to take off. The clip of the incident is going viral on Twitter now.

The incident took place on an EasyJet flight to Liverpool from Lanzarote. The Captain of the flight informed that the weather condition and heavy weight made it difficult for the flight to take off. Due to this, the captain asked 20 passengers to voluntarily get off the flight and change their plans to fly. He also added that the aircraft agency will compensate the volunteers.

In the video, the captain can be seen explaining the technical glitch to the passengers. He is heard saying, “Because there are so many passengers, it’s a pretty heavy aircraft. That heavy aircraft combined with a fairly short runway and some winds, which aren’t particularly favorable at the moment, means that with the current unfavorable conditions here in Lanzarote, means the aircraft is too heavy to depart.”

“With safety as our number one priority, there is no way, with the current wind conditions, that we could get this aircraft airborne. There are a number of factors-it’s very hot, the wind isn’t fantastic, the direction isn’t great,” he added.

“If possible, I would like to ask up to 20 volunteers to choose not to fly to Liverpool tonight. The current number we have been quoted by EasyJet is up to 500 euros (Rs 45,000 approx) per passenger who is willing to not fly tonight,” he further said.