Watch: 20-foot rangoli by Indian artist on South Korean street

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A video of an Indian artist making a 20 foot rangoli on South Korean street has gone viral on the internet, it made people stop and look. Large number of people stopped to look at the creative rangoli art that was being made on the street.

The video is uploaded by ‘art_bhagyashree’ has gone viral on the internet. It has garnered 2 million views, 145k likes and 1.03k comments. The comment section has mixed reactions as people question the art and some appreciate it and the artist.

The video is captioned as She looks soft… but she’s powerful ✨ She is grace. She is strength. She is art 🌈 This artwork is inspired by East Asian aesthetics, created in my own artistic style through rangoli. Creating this piece felt more than just art… It felt like bringing a story to life. Indian art 🇮🇳 meets Korea 🇰🇷 through rangoli. Made this 20 feet sized Rangoli artwork within four hours in South Korea festival.

One user says, “adore your patience and craftsmanship!”

Another user says, “Amazing art, and fascinating! 😍 (Tho, some comments mentioned this is HANBOK, but it is an indeed a Japanese Kimono! It clearly has Obi sash in the middle! Neither does Korean Hanbok have that but it is comprised of Jeogori (jacket) and Goreum (Tie in front on the left side) And even the hairstyle here is called Nihongami style, meanwhile for Korean they use jjokjin meori (a sleek, low bun)!”

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Third user says, “It’s so so beautiful! Wonderful! You’re amazing talented 😍 It does indeed look like a japanese kimono though. While Silla hanbok also has a waist tie, the one in the rangoli is nowhere close to the Silla hanbok. The hairstyle is also looks very traditional Japanese. The creator mentioned “east asian aesthetic” in her caption, so I don’t think it was meant to be Korean anyway. I don’t think there needs to be a debate on whether or not it is a Korean hanbok or a Japanese kimono (while the fact remains that it is a Kimono). Let’s just appreciate the wonderful talent!”

The video has sparked debates on the creative rangoli that has been made. Because the style and the traditional that rangoli hold looks like Japanese. And Koreans were colonized by Japanese so, maybe it is mistaken. But the fault is surely not by the creator as it writes “East Asian” and has no were included that this was done in Korea or the rangoli is Japanese or Korean.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by rangoli & Painting artist (@art_bhagyashree)