Watch: 2-yr-old girl falls from fifth floor, man heroically saves her in jaw dropping video

In a bone-chilling video that has surfaced online, a man can be seen catching a 2-year-old little girl who fell from the fifth floor.

According to a report in Metro, the incident took place at Tongxiang, in the Zhejiang province of China.

Reportedly, a man named Shen Dong was parking his car across the street when his eyes caught the sight of a toddler falling from the window of the fifth floor. Within seconds the child fell from such a height. However, the man’s sudden reflexes saved the girl.

As per the reports, Shen Dong heard a loud thud while he was parking his car. Apparently, the little girl had already fallen four-storeys and landed on a steel roof. Losing her balance, she was then all set to hit the ground when Shen miraculously caught her. He ran really fast at the last minute and saved her from hitting the pavement.

Shared on Twitter by a Chinese government official, Lijian Zhao, the video has garnered more than 89.9k views so far.

The caption in the post read, “Heroes among us.”

Twitteratis filled the comment section with praises for Shen Dong’s presence of mind and quick thinking. They hailed him as a hero.

One user wrote, “Real heroes exists in world not just in movies” and another comment read, “Legend! Give this guy a promotion and a medal.”

