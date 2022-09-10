Watch: 12-foot python slithers over bathtub in Thailand, stares at pet kittens A video of a 12-foot long python slithering in the bathroom of a family in Thailand has gone viral. It was eyeing on the kittens.

Several snake videos often surfaces online nowadays, however, only some of them go extremely viral for their fascinating or informative factor. In the light of it, a clip of a 12-foot long python slithering in the bathroom of a family in Thailand has gone viral.

Reportedly, the python entered the bathroom through the toilet.

The viral video shows a python slithering over the bathtub and staring at the pet kittens. However, the fur babies were safe due to the glass partition in the bathroom.

Later in the clip, the snake can be seen being rescued by two animal handlers.

The caption in the post read, “This wild footage shows the moment a 12-foot python entered a woman’s bathroom in Thailand, getting scarily close to two of her pet kittens. The snake, which is believed to have slithered in via the woman’s toilet, was safely removed by two animal handlers.”

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NowThis (@nowthisnews)

The terrifying clip has taken the Internet users aback as they were scared for the life of the kittens. With more than 532k views so far, netizens filled the comment section with their shocking reactions. One user wrote, “I’d leave and never came back” and another comment read, “Oh heeeeelll no. I’m taking those kittehs and bolting.”

Third user commented, “I have heard of toilet snake stories. This is not helping 🥴 I am just….I cannot….” and another person wrote, “OK they’re always finding snakes coming out of toilet but my question is how are they getting into the pipes in the first place?”