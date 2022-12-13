Waiting for Santa? Here’s one with his fluffy white dog: Watch viral video

Christmas is just around the corner and kids have started writing letter to Santa for their desired gifts. But, it looks like Saint Nicholas have ditched his reindeers for a fluffy white dog this year. Confused? Let us enlighten you. So, a man implemented his crazy idea of paragliding with his pet dog in a Santa costume. The video of the same has surfaced online and it is sure to leave you giggling.

Shared on Instagram by user named ouka.sam, the clip showcases a man dressed as Santa paragliding over a snow-covered valley with his fluffy white pet dog. The caption of the post read, “Oh oh oh!!! Guess what?! I flew with Santa Claus today!!! He is getting ready for Christmas! We flew above hundreds of kids yelling “Santa!!! Santa!!!” That was pretty cool!”

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ouka the fluffy flying dog (@ouka.sam)

So far, the video has garnered more than 14.1 million views and tons of comments. Netizens simply loved the act and how the cute fluff is having an adventure of its lifetime. One person wrote, “At first I thought its was a polar bear” and another person commented, “With this inflation even Santa can’t afford feed for 8 whole reindeer. Traveling light now…”

Here’s how others reacted:

