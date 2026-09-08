Wait, why were giant Indian chariots rolling through London?

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It was an almost surreal sight to witness lately on the streets of London, extremely huge, gorgeously decorated chariots passing along with onlookers thronged to see.

A video showcasing the grand procession gained a lot of appreciation and attention with viewers curious, “how did a typical Indian religious fest appear on the streets of London suddenly?”

Well, the answer was pretty simple:

The procession was held as part of Ther Thiruvizha, a traditional Tamil Hindu festival dedicated and observed by Tamilians.

During the festival elaborate temple chariots carrying deities are paraded on the streets during prayers and celebrations.

It was a stark visual against the background of London as the conventional costumes, music and huge chariots provided a unique scene very different from the city’s day to day schedule.

But to the community of Tamils that resides in the UK it represented a spectacular show of a culture and religion followed for hundreds of years.

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The video has somewhere over more than thousands of views with many user praising the efforts to showcase the Indian tradition all over the world as well as many commenting on the beauty of the sight.

Here, on the other side of thousands of miles from Tamil Nadu, in the UK it managed to survive, thrive, and still retain the vibrancy that originally hailed from South India.

Thus, in an instant the viral video showcased nothing more than an atypical display occurring in London – it captured travel of traditions in its uncompromised, unaltered, inherent form.

Watch the video here:

“Just another perfectly normal morning commute on the streets of London.” These vibrant cultural parades happen annually across different neighbourhoods in London! pic.twitter.com/GduI9Dj6w3 — ‘Seeing is believing’ (@dave24144975) September 7, 2026