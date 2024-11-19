Vrindavan’s viral couple Gourab Mondal and Chintamani Diana at Kurukshetra

Popularly known as Vrindavan’s viral couple, Gourab Mondal, a renowned Bengali actor and Chintamani Diana, a Russia-born Odissi dancer were seen at Kurukshetra in a photo recently on social media. Kurukshetra is the place where the Mahabharat war had been fought.

The couple found love in the spiritual haven of Vrindavan. United by their passion for art, culture, and spirituality, they have created a beautiful life together.

Recently, Chintamani took to Instagram and posted a few photographs in which the two were seen at Kurukshetra in front of a huge statue of Lord Krishna and Arjuna on the chariot, the iconic photo of Mahabharat.

In the caption the Odissi dancer wrote, “We cannot describe our happiness upon arrival at this majestic place on the planet where the battle on the field of Kurukshetra took place…Where was the Bhagavad-Gita narrated to Arjuna by Lord Krishna! And where a lot of real stories happened, which are forever imprinted in the scriptures. It’s amazing when you see firsthand the historical corroboration of all the scriptures. And you are personally in the place where Krishna himself was…These places are so powerful, we cannot even imagine their strength, but we feel how the Lord shows a special mood here, as the most brilliant friend…”