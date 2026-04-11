Virat Kohli’s Naagin Dance during training session in IPL, goes viral

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A fun moment featuring Virat Kohli went viral during IPL 2026 as the Royal Challengers Bengaluru star performed a playful “Naagin dance” during a training session.

The entire incident has been captured in a short clip, Kohli is seen mimicking the iconic snake-like dance moves that have become a popular celebration style in cricket culture.

The video has quickly garnered traction across social media platforms, with fans praising Kohli’s energy and charisma off the field.

Here is the video:

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Virat Kohli funny nagin dance. pic.twitter.com/FfMebuq5Vy — ⁴⁵ (@rushiii_12) April 10, 2026

Morever, in the December 2025 ODI against South Africa, Kohli danced into the snake-style and celebrated after Arshdeep Singh sent Quinton de Kock back to the pavilion early.