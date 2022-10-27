‘She said yes’ as Virat Kohli fan proposes her during India-Netherlands match, watch viral video

Sydney: A man is seen proposing to his girlfriend in a video amid the India and Netherlands match at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) today. The video is reportedly going viral on social media.

The man, who is a Virat Kohli fan, was spotted proposing to his girlfriend at the stand. In order to keep his feelings memorable, the man was seen going down on his knees with a ring in his hand and asking his girlfriend to marry him.

This adorable video has been going viral on social media platforms since it was uploaded on the Instagram handle of ICC T20 World Cup, captioned as “She said yes.”

The girl in the video was surprised and said a big ‘Yes’ to the man leading to a happy ending to this romantic yet bizarre scenario. Reportedly, this unique incident took place when the 7th over of the Dutch innings happened. India seemed to be in complete command at that point as they had the Netherlands on their opponent who is struggling on 28/2.

Notably, the Indian cricket team has successfully won consecutively in the T20 World Cup in Sydney today. As per reports, the trio Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Suryakumar Yadav propelled India to win comfortably. Amid the match, this lovable incident has been captured in the stands that have grabbed many eyeballs as of now via social media.