Viral wedding video: Bride wields gun during marriage, leaves everyone shocked

Normally, the Indian brides feel shy and remain quiet during their wedding processions. But the time has changed. Most of the brides are seen either dancing or doing some crazy things during the marriage processions. Recently, one such video is becoming increasingly viral on social media. In this video, it can be seen that the bride uses a gun and starts firing.

The video has been shared on the Instagram page of aapno_jalore143. In the short video, it can be seen that a huge number of people including the guest and family members are standing near her.

Some of the guests were also seen having food. In the meantime, the bride is seen firing a gun. The bride’s activity left everyone shocked.

Several people have viewed and liked by several social media users.

Watch the viral video here:

