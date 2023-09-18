Viral Video: Women compete to get into moving Mumbai Local Train; Triggers debate

In a recent viral video shared on social media platform X, a startling scene unfolds as a group of women desperately jostle to board a moving Mumbai local train. The footage, posted by user @theskindoctor13 on September 16, has stirred a heated debate concerning safety and commuting practices.

Public transportation during peak hours is known to get incredibly crowded, often leading commuters to make risky decisions in their quest for an available seat. This video captures a worrisome moment where individuals appear to prioritize finding a seat over their own safety and that of others.

In the shared video, commuters can be seen hastily attempting to board the moving train, disregarding potential dangers and struggling to maintain their balance. The stark image of passengers risking harm in their pursuit of a seat has ignited a discourse on responsible commuting and the need for a safer travel environment.

While some online users view this as a testament to Mumbai’s indomitable spirit, others criticize the commuters for jeopardizing their well-being for the sake of an empty seat. A user shared a thought-provoking incident, recalling a fellow passenger pondering, “Will she alight once the train halts?”. Such reflections emphasize the concerning practices witnessed during daily commutes.

The video, accompanied by the iconic tune ‘Yeh Hai Bombay Meri Jaan,’ serves as a catalyst for a broader conversation about responsible public transportation usage and the imperative of balancing efficiency with safety.