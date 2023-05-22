Viral video: Woman proposes to boyfriend in Disneyland, gets unexpected reply

A couple was having a good time in Disneyland along with their friends when the girlfriend decided to surprise her boyfriend with an engagement ring. She had it all planned and wanted to propose to her soulmate on that particular day and place. Mid-journey, she went down on one knee and popped the question to her long-time boyfriend. However, as soon as she pulled out the ring, he started laughing out loud and did something that was unexpected for the woman and everyone else present over there.

The clip of the same that has surfaced online, shows the couple posing for a picture together when the girl goes down on her knee. Seeing her propose to her, the man started laughing. Soon after, he takes out a box of ring from his pocket and goes down on his knees. It was then, everyone realized that they both had been planning to propose on the same day and place with no idea about each other’s arrangements.

Shared on Instagram by majicallynews, the caption on the post read, “They loved every second of this beautiful coincidence.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@majicallynews)

Online users flocked to the comment section to congratulate the couple and wish them a beautiful life ahead.

One user wrote, “They are truly meant for each other” and another commented, “This is a great sign that they’ll be great together.”

A third comment read, “One reason why every man needs at least one pair of cargo shorts. congratulations to the lovely couple! Wishing you a lifetime of blessings and joy!” and a fourth person said, “Tell us you’re soulmates, without telling us you’re soulmates.”