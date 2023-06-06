Viral video: Woman dance to ‘Radha Kaise Na Jale’ at Times Square in New York, people react

A clip of a woman’s gracefully dance to the popular Bollywood song ‘Radha Kaise Na Jale’ has added the shine to the plethora of trending dance videos.

Shared on Instagram by Samadnya herself, the clip features the dancer showing off her steps at Times Square, New York. Mesmerized by her performance, two women who were walking past her stopped to watch Samadnya dance her heart out.

The video’s text overlay reads, “I was dancing in public, ans this happened.” Describing the wholesome experience she captioned the post, ”

I had the most wholesome encounter so far, as it turned out, I just had to stay confident and keep dancing. Their reaction makes me want to go out there and push myself out of my comfort zone!!!”

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samadnya | Dance | Trends (@samadnya.k)



So far, the clip has garnered more than 3 million views and tons of comments. Netizens loved her take on the song and filled the comment section with praises.

One person wrote, “This is the only reason I admire their culture, they always know how to admire someone’s talent instead of mocking someone. Never mind ! You danced with your heart, truly amazing.”

Meanwhile many were furious over her dancing in public as it seemed like she is blocking people’s way. Meanwhile, a user spoke in support of her and wrote, “The comment section didn’t pass the vibe check. She’s out there, owning her life. Seriously, haven’t y’all witnessed the countless videos of people dancing in public? Let’s drop the negativity.”