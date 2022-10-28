Viral Video: WHO delegates groove to BTS’ Permission to Dance, fans are delighted

Kpop boyband BTS thoroughly enjoys a massive fanbase consisting of millions of ARMYs. Now that the septet is all set to enroll for the mandatory military service for their country, their fans from around the globe have been showering their support. However, this doesn’t seem to be diminishing their popularity even a little bit. Now, a video from World Health Organisation (WHO) has elated the fans as the officials could be seen dancing to one of their chartbuster songs.

The now-viral clip proves that their voices are not limited to concerts and stadiums but is heard in respected world organization as well. The video shows a group of WHO delegates shaking their legs to BTS’ Permission To Dance song.

It is to be noted that BTS has been to the United Nations General Assembly in 2021. They attended the convention as the Republic of Korea’s Special Presidential Envoys for Future Generation and Culture. There they spoke on behalf of their anti-violence campaign with UNICEF. They also performed at the UN Assembly Headquarters in New York, making them the first artists to ever stage there. Furthermore, this was BTS’ second visit to the assembly after 2018.

The video was shared on Twitter by the Director General of WHO Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus along with the caption, “Physical exercise during long meetings is important. Thank you to @WHOWPRO colleagues for motivating us to stretch out bodies at #RCM73. As @BTS_twt says – we don’t need #PermissionToDance or move. No matter what – be active, every step counts to keep yourself healthy!”

Physical exercise during long meetings is important. Thank you to @WHOWPRO colleagues for motivating us to stretch out bodies at #RCM73. As @BTS_twt says – we don't need #PermissionToDance or move. No matter what – be active, every step counts to keep yourself healthy! pic.twitter.com/9YO2PS6glR — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) October 26, 2022

So far, the video has garnered more than 487.9k views and the count keeps increasing. Fans are elated by the impromptu dance to BTS’ song at such a high-level meeting. Users took to the comment section to express their feelings and views on the video.

I have a huge smile on my face upon seeing this. 😍😍 I’m voting for BTS (@BTS_twt) for Favorite Pop Duo or Group at the #AMAs https://t.co/1qzSfuWtzL — Cesy⁷ ⟭⟬ (@OT7Cesy) October 28, 2022

i see things like this and realize how silly stan twitter discourse is in the grand scheme of things. PTD has brought, and continues to bring, so much joy to people 💜 a dose of positivity & energy in this dull, uncertain world. 🎉 and i hope my seven besties in korea know that! https://t.co/YpIZ6i0Yyi — Aalia⁷👩🏽‍🚀🇮🇳ᵖʳᵒ ˢᵉᵒᵏʲⁱⁿ ᵐⁱˢˢᵉʳ (@ambiverthijabi1) October 27, 2022

this is too cute. i can’t. https://t.co/Xu12zW4Adq pic.twitter.com/YneiQ52mzb — specialist shortcake⁷ 🍰, mission support 🚀 (@starlichka) October 27, 2022