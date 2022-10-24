Viral Video: Watch massive fight between college students and toll employees

A shocking video of a massive fight between a group of students of a law college from Tamil Nadu and staff of a toll plaza in Andhra Pradesh’s Tirupati has gone viral on social media platforms.

According to media reports, the students were returning in cars after appearing for an exam. In the meantime, the Tirupati toll gate employees stopped one of their vehicles as it failed to cross the booth as FASTag payment did not work.

Soon a heated argument ensued between the toll employees and the students as the latter were asked to move back the car and clear the way for other vehicles queuing up behind them. Their altercation turned ugly when the students allegedly attacked the toll gate staff.

The students also allegedly went on a rampage and damaged several vehicles. Ten of them also reportedly sustained injuries when the toll gate staff allegedly thrashed them.

The video of their fight allegedly over the payment of toll fees was filmed by an onlooker and circulated on social media. And now, the video is going viral.

Watch the video here: