Viral Video: Watch how fan gets frustrated after watching ‘Love Story’

You might have seen the reactions of the fans appreciating their favourite actors after watching their films. Some diehard fans even try their best to watch the first show of the movie. However, the video of a youth is now going viral on social medial platforms.

In the viral video, a fan is seen expressing his frustration after watching Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi starrer new movie ‘Love Story’ at Prasads Multiplex, Hyderabad.

According to the report of mirchi9.com, the fan liked the movie so much that he called his girlfriend and informed her about it. He also wanted his girlfriend to join him in watching the movie but the girl who is on phone refuses to come to the theater. He had reportedly booked tickets for his girlfriend as well.

In the 53-long video, the youth is seen getting frustrated and trying to bite off the phone and also bangs it on the floor several times.

What was interesting was that he did all these in front of the camera when the reporters were taking his reaction over the movie.

The movie -‘Love Story’- was released yesterday. Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi are playing the lead roles. The film has so far received mixed reviews.

Watch the video here: (Credit- mirchi9.com)