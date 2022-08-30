Viral Video: WATCH Emotional Support Alligator Enjoying A Stroll In The Park!

It is not uncommon for people to have emotional support animals. They are animals that provide relief to individuals with psychiatric disability through companionship. The can help ease anxiety, depression, and certain phobias. However, when someone mentions emotional support animals, people generally think of pets like dogs and cats, or even pigs, or horses. Wild animals like alligators certainly don’t make the list. As a matter of fact, even approaching an alligator is not advisable. However, an alligator seen at a park in Philadelphia, USA, a pet alligator has become the latest sensation over internet.

The seven year old alligator named Wally is nothing short of a celebrity, with 68,100 followers on TikTok. He is a registered emotional support animal for Joie Henney. Henney is being treated for cancer.

Henney operates a reptile rescue in Pennsylvania, one of the few US states where keeping an alligator as a pet is perfectly legal.

According to him, Wally loves to cuddle and give hugs.

Wally was spotted at Love Park in Philadelphia on August 26. He was seViralen enjoying the fountains, while on a leash with his caretaker, a young girl. Even though he was attracting a lot of attention, he seemed unbothered.

The video has now gone viral.

According to Henney, he has never shown signs of aggression. He also added that Wally was different than any alligator he had dealt with in 30 years.

Henney mentioned that it was possible to get Wally certified as an ESA due to his easygoing personality.

People were enthralled by this docile alligator who was not only unbothered by the attention it was getting, but was also ready to be pet and picked up.