Viral Video: Watch A Dexterous Hamster Cleaning Itself Like Humans

Hamsters are one of the most popular pets in the world, definitely featuring in the top five favorite pets for people, especially children. Cute in appearance and relatively easy to maintain, hamsters are great for teaching young children about responsibility, without any threat of them being physically harmed. Hamsters are also rather low maintenance, and can be left alone for long stretches of time if they have the required amount of food and water. Videos about hamsters are always a delight because of how small and adorable these tiny animals are.

A video of a hamster like rodent has recently gone viral over Instagram.

In this viral video, a group of rodents can be seen playing next to a small pool of water. While the smaller black rodents can be seen jumping in and out of the water body, a bigger, light colored rodent is seen sitting on the edge cleaning himself, and how!

The tiny hamster like rodent in the video is seen using its little front paws to rub itself all over the body, much like how a human would while taking a shower. It is seen cleaning its face and washing its entire body with water.

Since being posted on August 8, 2022, the video has gotten over one lakh likes.

Watch the viral video here:



The viral video of this dexterous rodent has left the internet amused and positively swooning over this tiny creature.

Hamsters are rodents belonging to the subfamily Cricetinae which contains 19 species across seven genera.