Image Credit: Twitter/@SandhuTaranjitS

Viral Video: US Navy Officers Singing Title Track Of “Kal Ho Na Ho” Applauded By Internet

By KalingaTV Bureau 84 0

The bollywood movie “Kal Ho Na Ho” that released in 2003 starring Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, and saif Ali Khan among others is one of the favorite movies of all Hindi movie enthusiasts. Not just the screenplay, but the acting and direction is also equally appreciated. Along with that, the amazing music composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy has continued to win hearts over the years. In a video that was shared on Twitter recently, US Navy Officers can be seen singing the soulful title track of the movie.

The now viral video features a male and a female officer along with a guitarist performing the song “Kal Ho Na Ho”, originally sung by Sonu Nigam. The performance was seen at a dinner party hosted by Secretary of the Navy, Carlos Del Toro.

The original video shared by Taranjit Singh Sandhu has gone viral with over 78.5k views.

Watch the original video here:

Karan Johar, whose production house Dharma Productions had produced the film also reacted to the video, saying “and the song lives on”.

 

You might also like
Offbeat

Bride and groom were asked to kiss each other after marriage, but what they did was…

Offbeat

Viral Video: Baby Elephant Helped Out Of Ditch By Its Herd

Offbeat

Kerala family’s ‘happy’ picture during funeral goes viral, leaves…

Offbeat

Bumpy Ride: Giant Bumpy Slide In US Closed 4 Hours After Opening

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.