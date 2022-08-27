Viral Video: US Navy Officers Singing Title Track Of “Kal Ho Na Ho” Applauded By Internet

The bollywood movie “Kal Ho Na Ho” that released in 2003 starring Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, and saif Ali Khan among others is one of the favorite movies of all Hindi movie enthusiasts. Not just the screenplay, but the acting and direction is also equally appreciated. Along with that, the amazing music composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy has continued to win hearts over the years. In a video that was shared on Twitter recently, US Navy Officers can be seen singing the soulful title track of the movie.

The now viral video features a male and a female officer along with a guitarist performing the song “Kal Ho Na Ho”, originally sung by Sonu Nigam. The performance was seen at a dinner party hosted by Secretary of the Navy, Carlos Del Toro.

The original video shared by Taranjit Singh Sandhu has gone viral with over 78.5k views.

Watch the original video here:

कल हो ना हो

Kal ho na ho .. 🇮🇳🇺🇸 friend🚢 remains eternal!@USNavy Band enthralls with a popular #bollywood song. At the dinner hosted by 🇺🇸 Secretary Navy @SECNAV pic.twitter.com/koHoZtfNRI — Taranjit Singh Sandhu (@SandhuTaranjitS) August 24, 2022

Karan Johar, whose production house Dharma Productions had produced the film also reacted to the video, saying “and the song lives on”.