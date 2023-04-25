Viral video: Two girls shows off killer moves on “UP Bihar lootne” song

Shared on the YouTube channel Proneeta × Vijay, the now-viral video shows two girls flashing their hot moves while donning a Black outfit

Offbeat
By Rachna 0
Girls dance to up bihar lootne

Several dance videos often circulate online, but only a few of them goes viral. One such clip of a pair of girls dancing to the iconic “UP Bihar lootne” song is garnering a lot of attention on the Internet.

Shared on the YouTube channel Proneeta × Vijay, the now-viral video shows two girls flashing their hot moves while donning a Black outfit.

Watch Video Here:

So far, the video has garnered more than 3.3 million views and tons of comments. People applauded their performance in the comment section.

“Oh my god, Sehrish Ali takes away my heart with this dance performance” wrote one user, and another commented, “Mind blowing performance loved it girls.”

Also Read: Viral Video: Nia Sharma’s Sexy Pole Dance In White And Pink Bikini Soars Temperature Online
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.