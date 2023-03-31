Viral video: Two angry lions jump at man, what happens next will leave you shocked

In a spine-chilling incident, a man managed to get himself into a fight with a bunch of angry lions. Needless to say, the clip has gone viral on social media.

The video was shared on Instagram by ‘zhidkhizar,’ a Pakistani man who often drops shocking videos with lions, either petting them or inviting his friends over to play with the beasts.

The now-viral clip shows, a man getting attacked by his pet lions while playing with them. However, what happened next was unpredictable. The two angry lions raced toward the man, who was playing with them and started attacking him. One of the wild carnivorous even got a tight grip on him. Just when the man was about to give up, another person came to rescue and helped him escape.

The caption on the post read, “Lion, dangerous attack for me.”

So far, the clip has garnered more than 6.4 million views and tons of comments. While some were furious about how the animals were angered, others joked about how the other guy swooped in to save like some sort of movie hero.

One person commented, “The next guys ..is like a Rockey bhai. full confidence,” and another user wrote, “Bhai attack nhi h play h ye unka attack hota to tu ye video na daal pata.”

A third comment read, “bhaiyo mughe to lagta hai ye inke pale hue sher hai piche wala banda dekho kaise samgha rha hai unko.”