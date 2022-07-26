Viral video: This hotel in Thailand has the most adorable wake-up call

In an adorable video that has surfaced online, a woman enjoying her morning slumber can be seen getting a nudge from one of the cutest alarms in the world. The clip shared by content creator Sakshi Jain records an adorable incident that happened with her during her trip to Thailand.

Sakshi was enjoying her morning nap in a resort in Chiang Mai when she was woken up by an elephant’s trumpet. The woman was quite shocked to see the elephant’s trunk right outside the window of her room.

While sharing the post Sakshi wrote, “This resort in Chiang Mai, Thailand has elephants waking you up instead of the reception call or your alarms. Even more, better that you can walk, feed, bathe and play with them close up. This experience was something different. So the next time you plan Thailand, don’t forget to include Chiangmai city in your trip which is surrounded by mountains, rivers, and elephants.”

Watch Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sakshi Jain (@saakshijaain)

So far, the video has garnered more than 68.8 million views and tons of comments. Netizens adored the wake-up call from one of nature’s cutest creatures. People filled the comment section with heart and love-struck emojis.