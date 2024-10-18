Viral Video: Thief snatches gold chain of elderly woman through temple’s window

Now-a-days, we are not safe even inside house or while you are praying to God at the temple. A recent viral video shows how thiefs can steal even while you are siting casually by the window. In the video, a thief is seen snatching a gold chain from the neck of an elderly woman from outside a temple’s window.

According to sources, the incident unfolded in Karnataka’s Bengaluru. The video shows the woman was busy reciting prayers inside the temple reportedly on October 10. The incident was captured on the phone of another devotee, who was recording all the devotees beautifully singing and praying in unison. The devotional vibe of the temple instantly turned into chaos as the woman began to shout and cry. As seen in the clip, the poor victim was sitting close to the window, which is how the thief was able to reach her.

The incident, as per reports, took place in a Lord Ganesh Temple in Bengaluru’s Shankar Nagar area. As per police, the thief managed to snatch half the chain, which was ‘approximately 30 grams gold’. A case was then registered by the police, resulting in an investigation.

he Bengaluru video, after going viral, pulled many reactions. Most people found the incident scary, while a few joked about it being ‘window shopping’. Some also expressed relief over the woman’s safety.

The video was shared on Instagram, by the handle ‘Ghar ke kalesh 2’. The post was captioned, “Chain-Snatching from the Open Window.”

