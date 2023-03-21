Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

Viral video: Tesla cars put up light show to Naatu Naatu song, Internet is amazed

A clip of Tesla cars performing a light show to Naatu Naatu song and it has left the Internet amazed

Director SS. Rajamouli’s magnum opus film RRR has been breaking records ever since its release. Its song ‘Naatu Naatu’ has been everyone’s favourite from the beginning. However, its big win at the Oscars has just elated the song’s popularity. Several videos of people grooving to the peppy beats of the song have surfaced online, among them is a clip of Tesla cars performing a light show to Naatu Naatu song and it has left the Internet amazed.

Shared on Twitter by the official account of RRR, the video opens with several Tesla cars blinking their headlights in sync while the hit song plays in the background. The video of the stunning light show has garnered more than 1.8 million views so far.

Reportedly, the incident took place in New Jersey, USA. The one-minute viral clip was posted with the caption, “@Teslalightshows light sync with the beats of #Oscar Winning Song #NaatuNaatu in New Jersey.”

Watch Video Here:

Needless to say, the car company’s CEO, Elon Musk replied to the video with two red heart emojis.


