Viral video: Student plays Vande Mataram on flute aboard train, Watch

By Sunita 0
student plays flute on train

A video of a young boy playing the “Vande Mataram” tune soulfully on flute aboard the Bengaluru Vande Bharat express has gone viral on social media platforms. The video was shared by Indian Railway Accounts Service (IRAS) official Ananth Rupanagudi on his Twitter account.

The boy, who is currently studying in standard 12, is seen playing the patriotic song ‘Vande Mataram” tune on a flute in front of the passengers. The IRAS official praised the talented young boy and wrote, “Aprameya Seshadri, a 12th student from Bengaluru, playing the wonderful Vande Mataram tune on the flute.”

The Bengaluru Vande Bharat express was inaugurated on November 11, 2022, Friday by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Imbibing the spirit of patriotism, the young boy, Aprameya Seshadri from Bengaluru is playing the beautiful tune of the national song. Other passengers are seen enjoying the mellifluous melody while the train passes through picturesque locations.

Watch the video here:

The video has garnered over 7800 views on Twitter so far. Netizens applauded the talented young boy while some also asked questions about the train.

You might also like
Offbeat

Adorable love! Cheetahs are not always wild

Offbeat

Watch: Python wraps around drunk man’s neck, his son and friend try to rescue

Offbeat

Watch: Anaconda bites back person for manhandling it, netizens unhappy

Offbeat

Watch: Pigeon calmly sitting on airplane wing hilariously slips during take off

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.