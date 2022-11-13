Viral video: Student plays Vande Mataram on flute aboard train, Watch

A video of a young boy playing the “Vande Mataram” tune soulfully on flute aboard the Bengaluru Vande Bharat express has gone viral on social media platforms. The video was shared by Indian Railway Accounts Service (IRAS) official Ananth Rupanagudi on his Twitter account.

The boy, who is currently studying in standard 12, is seen playing the patriotic song ‘Vande Mataram” tune on a flute in front of the passengers. The IRAS official praised the talented young boy and wrote, “Aprameya Seshadri, a 12th student from Bengaluru, playing the wonderful Vande Mataram tune on the flute.”

The Bengaluru Vande Bharat express was inaugurated on November 11, 2022, Friday by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Imbibing the spirit of patriotism, the young boy, Aprameya Seshadri from Bengaluru is playing the beautiful tune of the national song. Other passengers are seen enjoying the mellifluous melody while the train passes through picturesque locations.

Watch the video here:

Aprameya Seshadri, a 12th student from Bengaluru, playing the wonderful Vande Mataram tune on the flute! #IndianRailways #VandeBharatTrain #VandeBharat pic.twitter.com/q89cwfccIa — Ananth Rupanagudi (@Ananth_IRAS) November 11, 2022

The video has garnered over 7800 views on Twitter so far. Netizens applauded the talented young boy while some also asked questions about the train.

Sir I love this vande Bharat initiative. It gives a modern look to our trains. But I don’t see how its a significant improvement on the already existing shatabdis. It seems flashy but even the seats aren’t as comfortable as normal ac chair cars in shatabdis. — Gaurav Nandan Tripathi (@Cric_Beyond_Ent) November 11, 2022

Beautiful apt rendering, especially for the train’s name. — B.V.Vijay (@DrVjy) November 13, 2022