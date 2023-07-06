Viral Video: Spiderman plays Tabla like a pro; Netizens call him Ustad Peter Parker

A video featuring Avenger’s superhero Spider-man playing the Indian musical instrument table like a pro is going viral on the internet.

Offbeat
By Deepa Sharma 0
Image credit: Instagram/amanpaltabla

A video featuring Avenger’s superhero Spider-man playing table is going viral on the internet. The viral video shows a man in a Spider-Man costume playing an Indian musical instrument like a pro.

The video is originally shared on Instagram by Kiran Pal, a professional table artist. In the viral clip, Kiran Pal is dressed in a Spider-Man costume while playing table. He is seen performing a complex rhythm called Tirkit Kaidha in Teentaal, a traditional Indian musical composition.

The viral Instagram reel has gained over 1.2 million views and 88,000 likes. Netizens have also appreciated not only his table-playing skills but also are delighted by the unique and unexpected combination of Spider-man and traditional table music.

The comment section has overflowed with superhero-related jokes, showcasing the humorous response of the users. One Instagram user commented, “Ustad bade Peter Khan Sahab (Marvel’s gharana).” While another playfully commented, Spider-man into Tabla course.” A third user wrote, “When table riyaz is more important than saving the world,” highlighting the contrast between super hero’s duties and his dedication towards table practice. The netizens loved the video a lot.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kiran Pal (@amanpaltabla)

