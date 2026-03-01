Viral video shows two women engaged in brutal fight inside Delhi metro coach

Advertisement

New Delhi: A violent scuffle between two women inside a Delhi Metro coach has gone viral on social media, sparking fresh debate about passenger conduct and safety on public transport.

The video shows the altercation beginning after a minor push between the women, which quickly escalated into a full-blown physical fight. In footage circulating widely on platforms like Instagram and X, the two women can be seen grappling with each other, pulling hair and wrestling on the coach floor as other commuters watch. One bystander, referred to in the clip as “aunty,” eventually intervenes, attempting to separate the fighters.

The chaotic scene unfolded inside a moving train, with no immediate sign of intervention from other passengers or security personnel. The incident has reignited concern among social media users and commuters, with many calling for better enforcement of discipline and safety measures on the metro.

Delhi Metro has previously faced criticism for similar viral clips showing altercations and unruly behaviour inside trains and stations, prompting some users to demand stricter monitoring and awareness campaigns to ensure passenger safety and civility.

Watch video here:

Kalesh b/w Ladies Inside Delhi Metro over Push and Shove pic.twitter.com/RRUpf2PMfb — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) February 26, 2026