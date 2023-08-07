Viral video shows snake-cow interaction, leaves internet stunned

Every day we come across some other the other post that amazes us. Videos, especially of animals showing unusual behavior often make it to the headlines. A recent video that has gone viral on the net is a proof that nature is indeed complex.

The said viral video is a clip of a snake and cow, seemingly interacting with each other. The video opens up to show a brown cow and a snake facing each other. It would not be wrong to say that they were probably intently looking at each other.

What follows next is the eye-catching moment of the 17 second clip. Fearlessly, the cow licks the cobra as if it is a dear friend. Surprisingly, the snake does not react to it all, let alone biting it. While it is common to hear news of livestock death due to snake bites, this video speaks otherwise.

The video of the cow and snake was shared on microblogging site X, by Indian Forest Service Officer, Susanta Nanda. He captioned the video saying, “Difficult to explain. Trust gained through pure love.” Take a look at the snake-cow viral video here:

Difficult to explain. The trust gained through pure love 💕
— Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) August 3, 2023

It was not too long before the video went viral on internet. Upon being shared a few days back, the video has garnered over 700k views and multiple number of comments. While one user on X said, “A lovely expression of Harmony. In today’s life humanity should learn from these lovely souls,” another said, “Inexplicable behaviour of both the cow and the serpent. But then, they have a language of their own, which is beyond human understanding.”