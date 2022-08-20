Viral Video Shows Nature At Its Best: Crocodile Attacks Tiger Hunting A Wild Boar

We as human beings sometimes forget how raw and ruthless nature can be, and how it is a stage to showcase the constant struggle for survival of the fittest. Recently a video uploaded on Twitter has gone viral. This viral video shows a crocodile trying to attack a tiger who is hunting a wild boar. This face-off between two apex predators makes for a hair-raising video.

The video was shared by Surender Mehra (IFS) on his twitter account on August 17, 2022. Since being posted it has garnered over 57000 views. He shared the video with the caption: “Wildlife has its own survival rules. Let’s not intrude.”

The video shows a crocodile sneaking up on a tiger that has his teeth around the neck of a wild boar. The crocodile tries to snap at the tiger’s leg. The big cat jumps out of harm’s way and drags its prey into the bushes behind it.

The now viral video in which a crocodile attacks a tiger was taken in Ranthambore National Park by Rajat Bhandari, a wildlife photographer in October 2020.

Watch the original video here.

The tiger in the video is named Ridhee, who is the granddaughter of Machali (also known as Machli or Machhli, and T-16), one of the most popular tigresses of Ranthambore National Park. She ruled the park for over a decade and played a key role in regeneration of the tiger population in early 2000s. She had 11 offspring before she died on August 18, 2016.