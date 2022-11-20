Viral video shows man riding bicycle with nine kids, Internet is amazed

In the series of today’s viral visuals, a clip of a man riding a bicycle with nine children aboard has gone viral on social media. The video is a comic punch to the ongoing topic of the world’s population that touched 8 billion recently.

Shared on Twitter by a user named Jaiky Yadav, the video shows a man riding a bicycle with ease while as many as nine kids adjust in the two-wheeler.

The caption of the post roughly translates to, “The world’s population has reached 8 billion, such humans have contributed a lot in achieving this achievement.”

Watch Video Here:

आज दुनिया की आबादी 8 अरब हो गई, इस उपलब्धि को हासिल करने में ऐसे इंसानों को बहुत बड़ा योगदान रहा है👇 pic.twitter.com/Fiq62o0OiK — Jaiky Yadav (@JaikyYadav16) November 15, 2022

So far, the video has garnered more than 216k views and tons of comments. While some were shocked to see the man single-handedly pulling off such a difficult task, others joked about how people like him are responsible for overpopulation.

Also Read: Girl’s reaction over father getting Swiggy job will make you emotional: Watch