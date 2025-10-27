Viral video shows man fulfilling dream of possessing a Range Rover and that without buying it

The Range Rover packed with features having a starting price of Rs 98 lakh. In the list of luxury cars, this one stands out.

Recently a man changed his Hyundai Exter and wrote Range Rover on it. It doesn’t look like a Range Rover but the name suddenly gives an impression of possessing one.

The video was captured by a man stuck in traffic. He said, “Bhai zindagi mein na umeed kabhi nahi harni chaiye. Ab ye dekh lo bhai samne aapko dikh rahi hogi gaadi.”

He goes on to say, “Bhai ko Range Rover leni thi lekhi bhai thoda hota hai kabhi kabhi budget kam hota hai. Kisi bhi insan ka ho sakta hai. Lekin bhai ne apne shauk pure karne ke liye, es par Range Rover hi likhwa diya.”

He posted the video with the caption, “Sapne bade hone chahiye, gari to koi bhi.”