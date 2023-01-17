Viral video shows inside of a cockpit during takeoff, netizens are in awe

Ever wondered what it looks like inside a plane’s cockpit? How the pilots risk their lives every day to make sure hundreds of passengers reach their destination safely, is really commendable. However, the job is not always stressful. Well, who won’t like to lay back and enjoy the view mid-air that too in the coolest room ever with no crowd to disturb? Although there are a lot of cockpit photos and videos available on the Internet, a specific one that has surfaced recently, has gone widely viral for all good reasons.

Over time, passenger aircraft has undergone a lot of upgrading making air travel easier and safe. The recently circulated video too is an upgraded version of the typical airplane’s cockpit. However, what makes the clip exciting is the mechanism and the view. The footage shows the inside of a cockpit during a takeoff.

Shared on Twitter by @HowThingsWork_ , the caption in the post read, “Pilots view of takeoff. Over 200 buttons & switches inside this cockpit. Anyone else prefers night flights over day ones?”

Pilots view of takeoff. Over 200 buttons & switches inside this cockpit. Anyone else prefer night flights over day ones? 🛫🌌 video credit:🎥loadingaviation pic.twitter.com/BbvsLRHU9l — H0W_THlNGS_W0RK (@HowThingsWork_) January 15, 2023

It is definitely not easy to become a pilot and understand such a complex control panel. It takes a lot of training, practice, and expertise.

