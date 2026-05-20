Viral video shows Indian railways resolving complaint in just 2 minutes

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A passenger’s experience aboard an Indian train is going viral after railway cleaning staff reportedly arrived within just two minutes of a complaint being raised.

The video, shared on Instagram, shows housekeeping staff quickly reaching the coach and starting the cleaning process soon after the passenger submitted a request through the railway support system.

The clip has now crossed over 3 million views and received more than 2 lakh likes online.

Social media users were especially impressed by the speed of the response. Many people praised Indian Railways for improving passenger services and maintaining better cleanliness standards on trains.

One user commented, “This is the kind of service people should appreciate,” while another wrote, “Indian Railways deserves praise for this quick action.” A third user joked, “Faster than food delivery apps.”

In the video, the passenger can also be heard thanking the railway staff for responding so quickly. The moment surprised many viewers online, as complaints about train hygiene and delayed services are usually more common on social media.

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The incident also highlighted Indian Railways’ on-board complaint system, through which passengers can report issues related to cleanliness, electricity, food, or other services during travel.

Over the past few years, Indian Railways has been trying to improve passenger experience through faster complaint resolution systems, better housekeeping services, and cleanliness drives across stations and trains.

The viral clip has now become a feel-good moment online, with many users saying positive stories about public services should also receive attention and appreciation.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manoj Malhotra Lifestyle (@manojmalhotralifestyle)