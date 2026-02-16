Viral video shows Hussain Mansuri helping elderly woman cleaning cars for livelihood, wins hearts online

Advertisement

A heartwarming video featuring noted philanthropist and social media creator Hussain Mansuri has gone viral after he was seen helping an elderly woman who earns her living by cleaning cars on the street.

The Instagram reel shows the elderly woman manually wiping parked cars with a cloth, a physically demanding task that highlights the harsh realities many senior citizens face while trying to survive without social security. As Mansuri approaches her, he speaks to her respectfully, learns about her daily struggle, and acknowledges how difficult it is for her to continue working at such advanced age.

Moved by her condition, Mansuri steps in to help her — both emotionally and financially. He assists her with the cleaning work and offers monetary support, urging her to take some rest. The woman appears visibly emotional and grateful, a moment that has resonated deeply with viewers online.

The video quickly gained traction across social media platforms, with users praising the act as a reminder of compassion and humanity in everyday life. Many commenters highlighted how elderly people are often forced to work well beyond their physical capacity due to economic hardship, calling for greater awareness and responsibility toward senior citizens.

The viral reel has once again sparked conversations around the dignity of labour, elderly welfare, and the power of small acts of kindness to make a meaningful difference.

